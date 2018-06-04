Mayor: Overdue fees state demands from before he took office

Tchula Mayor General Vann told The Greenwood Commonwealth on Thursday the money state Auditor Stacey Pickering requested from City Clerk Annie May Horton may have been from between 2011 and 2017. Pickering sent Horton a letter Tuesday saying she has 30 days to pay and he will sue in civil court if she does not.

Court assessment fees collected from misdemeanor crimes and traffic violations are legally required to be deposited monthly with the state.

Sharkey Ford was mayor from 2009 to 2012, and says state officials have not contacted him.

The Commonwealth could not reach Horton or former mayor Zula Patterson for comment.