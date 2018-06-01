MCEE adds to its Board of Directors

The Mississippi Council on Economic Education (MCEE), which provides professional development for K-12 teachers and programming for K-12 students in economics, personal finance and entrepreneurship, has added to its 45-seat board of directors.
Beginning three-year terms are: John Boydston, VP Commerical Banking, Regions Bank; Brad Davis, Special Counsel, Jones Walker; Rachel De Vaughan, Director of Special Programs, MS Community College Board; Clare Hester, Partner and Founder, Capitol Resources; Yan Lee, Director of the Office of Research and Analytics, Mississippi Department of Education; John Oxford, Director of Corporate Communication and External Affairs, Renasant Bank; Dr. Sheila Porterfield, College of Business Interim Dean, Jackson State University; Adrienne Slack, Regional Executive, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, New Orleans Branch; Leslie Sorrell, Controller, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi; Jamie Vega, Manager of Business Development & Client Support, CSpire.
