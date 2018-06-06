Mississippi city approves increases to water and sewer rates

The Vicksburg Post reports Vicksburg’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an ordinance Monday, setting the new rates. Half of the increases will be levied in October, and the other half in October 2019.

The least a residential water customer will pay is $10.06 for the first 2,000 gallons (8,000 liters). The minimum residential sewer rate is $16.10 for the first 2,000 gallons.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. says the city had to increase the water and sewer rates because the services are costing its government money.

He has said several times since January that Vicksburg needed to raise the rates and mentioned the city’s utilities infrastructure is more than 100 years old.