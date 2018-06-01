Mississippi Communities Receive 2018 National Main Street Accreditation

The following Main Street communities in Mississippi have been designated as accredited Main Street America programs for meeting performance standards set by the National Main Street Center and the Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA):

Aberdeen, Amory, Baldwyn, Batesville, Belhaven, Biloxi, Booneville, Carthage/Leake County, Cleveland, Clinton, Columbus, Corinth, Crystal Springs, Greenville, Greenwood, Gulfport, Hattiesburg, Hernando, Holly Springs, Houston, Indianola, Kosciusko, Laurel, Louisville/Noxapater, Meridian, New Albany, Ocean Springs, Okolona, Olive Branch, Pascagoula, Pass Christian, Philadelphia, Picayune, Pontotoc County, Port Gibson, Ripley, Saltillo, Senatobia, Starkville, Tunica, Tupelo, Vicksburg, Water Valley, West Point and Woodville.

Each year, the National Main Street Center and its Coordinating Program partners announce the list of accredited Main Street America programs in recognition of their exemplary commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.

In addition, several Mississippi communities were recognized for achieving meaningful improvements in downtowns and commercial districts across the country using the Main Street Approach. The are Byhalia, Charleston, Forest, Long Beach and Moss Point.

In 2017, Mississippi Main Street cities generated 325 net new businesses, 95 business expansions to existing businesses, 1,458 net new jobs, 109 facade rehabilitations and 86 downtown residential units. More than 50,337 volunteer hours were recorded.

MMSA currently has 48 active Main Street programs throughout the state, five Downtown Network members, and numerous Association and Allied professional members.