Mississippi Credit Union Association announces board

The Mississippi Credit Union Association (MSCUA) held its annual meeting & convention on May 16-19, 2018, at the Beau Rivage Resort in Biloxi, Miss. Attendance included more than 600 credit union professionals, volunteers & guests.

During the event, elections were held and the association board was announced. The twelve-member MSCUA Board represents the association’s seventy-six member credit unions in Mississippi that serve more than 700,000 individuals who choose credit unions as their financial services partner.

Two MSCUA directors were re-elected to a three-year term: Katie Nelson, Eagle Express Federal Credit Union (Jackson) and Raymond Scott, Southern Mississippi Federal Credit Union (Hattiesburg).

Two MSCUA directors were elected to a three-year term: Rebecca Cooper, 1st Mississippi Federal Credit Union (Meridian) and Alison Lynd, Southern Coastal Federal Credit Union (Biloxi).

The MSCUA board officers are Chairman James B. Smith, Jr., Singing River Federal Credit Union (Moss Point); Vice Chairman Billy Bridges, Mutual Credit Union (Vicksburg); Treasurer Ray Scott, Southern Mississippi Federal Credit Union (Hattiesburg); and Past Chairman John Gibbons, Triangle Federal Credit Union (Columbus).

Board members are Betty Barrett, Magnolia FCU (Jackson); Sheila Bridges, CommFirst FCU (Jackson); Rebecca Cooper, 1st Mississippi FCU (Meridian); Elmer Dickens, Gulf Coast Community FCU (Gulfport); Chris Hammond, Central Sunbelt FCU (Laurel); Alison Lynd, Southern Coastal FCU (Biloxi); Brig Gen Richard Moss (Retired), Keesler FCU (Biloxi); and Katie Nelson, Eagle Express FCU (Jackson).