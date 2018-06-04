Mississippi high school merger hung up by lawsuit

The North Bolivar district seeks to merge Shelby’s Broad Street High School and Mound Bayou’s John F. Kennedy High School. Students would attend North Side High School in the building of the current Shelby school.
However, supporters of the Mound Bayou school sued to block the merger. The Bolivar Commercial reports a judge has delayed a ruling until July 2.
Superintendent Maurice Smith says the district can’t afford to maintain both schools. He says Shelby was chosen for the high school because its building is in better shape.
Even some merger supporters now question whether there’s enough time to properly combine schools before August.
