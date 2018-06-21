Mississippi Main Street 2018 award winners

The Mississippi Main Street Association celebrated achievements of Mississippi Main Street Communities Thursday at the 29th Annual Awards Luncheon in downtown Jackson.

MMSA Board President Ed Gardner, MMSA Past President Allison Beasley, and MMSA staff presented awards to recipients from local Main Street programs throughout the state.

The annual awards luncheon honors Main Street directors, board members and volunteers and recognizes the most outstanding downtown development projects from Main Street communities in Mississippi.

The 2018 Award Recipients are:

Organization Category

» Premier Partner: Northwest Community College, Senatobia Main Street.

» Outstanding Creative Fundraising: Cleveland Bites Food Festival, Team Cleveland Main Street.

» Outstanding Marketing: Que on the Yazoo Marketing Campaign, Main Street Greenwood.

» Outstanding Community Education Campaign (tie): How Downtown, Main Street Greenwood; Vicksburg Heritage Walking Trails, Vicksburg Main Street.

Promotion Category

» Creative New Event (tie): Mini Wine Downtown and Shopping Tournament Downtown, Tupelo Main Street; Hattiesburlesque, Historic Downtown Hattiesburg.

» Outstanding Retail Promotion: Sit, Stay, Play, Greenwood, Main Street Greenwood.

» Outstanding Image Promotion (tie): Meet Me on Main Street, Main Street Clinton; Downtown Greenwood Promo Video, Main Street Greenwood.

Design Category

» Outstanding Historic Rehabilitation Project: Starkville Police Department, Starkville Main Street.

» Outstanding Public Improvement Project (tie) Russell Street Corridor – Entrance to Downtown Starkville, Starkville Main Street; Crosby Commons, Picayune Main Street.

» Outstanding Visual Merchandising Project: The Lucky Rabbit, Historic Downtown Hattiesburg.

» Outstanding New Development Project: Brady’s Steak and Seafood, Pascagoula Main Street.

Economic Vitality

» Outstanding Adaptive Reuse Project: The Burton’s Building, Laurel Main Street.

–Outstanding Economic Impact: Cottonwood Public House, Vicksburg Main Street.

» Outstanding New Business: The Steel Forest Furniture Company, Columbus Main Street.

» Outstanding Community Transformation – Medium Size Town: Laurel, Laurel Main Street.

» Outstanding Community Transformation – Small Town: Water Valley, Water Valley Main Street.

Special Awards

» Main Street Trailblazer: Dr. David L. Beckley, Holly Springs Main Street Chamber.

» Merchant of the Year: Lott Furniture Company, Laurel Main Street.

» Outstanding Director of the Year: Kay Miller, Biloxi Main Street.

» Main Street Hero: Michelle Jones, Starkville Main Street; Mayor George Flaggs, Vicksburg Main Street; Jim Luke, Picayune Main Street; Mallorie Rasberry, Laurel Main Street; Penny Frazier, Senatobia Main Street; Dawn Edwards, Hernando Main Street; Becky Nowell, Team Cleveland Main Street; Bob Luke, Meridian Main Street; Doug Pellum, Columbus Main Street; Mayor Dane Maxwell, Pascagoula Main Street.

Board Awards

» Award of Service: Allison Beasley, SMPDD.

» Award of Service: Ken P’Pool, MDAH.

“This is the Mississippi Main Street Association’s most important event of the year,” said Ed Gardner, MMSA Board President. “It gives us an opportunity to meet with and celebrate the local directors and investors throughout the state that are doing the hard work of making our downtown districts more competitive, successful and sustainable.”

“We are thrilled to honor our economic development and preservation heroes in Mississippi’s downtowns,” Gardner said.

Since 1993, Mississippi Main Street Association has generated more than $5 billion in private and public investment (including more than $1.2 billion in public investment).

In 2017, Mississippi Main Street programs generated 325 net new businesses, 95 business expansions to existing businesses, 1,458 net new jobs, 109 façade rehabilitations and 86 downtown residential units.

MMSA currently has 48 active Main Street cities throughout the state, six Downtown Network members, and numerous Associate, Allied professional members, and Friends of Main Street.