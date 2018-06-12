Mississippi mayor says city needs development director

Natchez Mayor Darryl Grennell and City Planner Riccardo Giani said Wednesday that a downtown development director could be the catalyst that moves the area forward. The Natchez Democrat reports downtown business owners have been calling for a director. The mayor says he plans to request that the Board of Aldermen and other groups allocate money to cover the salary of a downtown director. The city cut funding for the position nearly a decade ago.
Grennell says the city must invest in downtown as if it is a business. He says a director would oversee the post office’s potential relocation and the elimination of zoning laws preventing certain types of businesses in the downtown area.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info