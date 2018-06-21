Mobile council asks Alabama governor for Amtrak money

WALA-TV reports members sent Ivey a letter Wednesday saying renewed Amtrak service would help increase tourism and economic development in Mobile.
The governor’s office didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi must commit almost $35 million total over three years by Thursday to be eligible for the same amount in federal funds that would let Amtrak trains travel the northern Gulf Coast for the first time since Hurricane Katrina.
Officials say Louisiana and Mississippi have committed money, but Alabama is refusing.
Ivey’s office says she supports renewed rail service but isn’t committing money to the project.
