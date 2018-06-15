MSU’s Coble elected to AAEA leadership

Keith Coble from Mississippi State University has been named the incoming President-Elect for the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association’s (AAEA) Executive Board.

Coble says: “We have both challenges and opportunities ahead of us. By working together [with the other board members], we can advance AAEA.”

Joining the Board of the Directors this year are Marc Bellemare from the University of Minnesota and Rodolfo Nayga from the University of Arkansas.

Established in 1910, the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA) is the leading professional association for agricultural and applied economists, with 2,500 members in more than 60 countries.