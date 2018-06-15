Neel-Schaffer’s Matt Lifsey earns DBIA certification

Neel-Schaffer, Inc., announced that Matt Lifsey, PE, DBIA, has completed the Design-Build Institute of America’s comprehensive education and certification testing program and is now nationally certified as a Design-Build Professional.

Lifsey manages Neel-Schaffer’s South Carolina operations and leads the firm’s 11-member Design- Build Advisory Group. He is a Vice President in the firm and has 28 years of experience, including 24 with the South Carolina Department of Transportation, where he helped develop the SCDOT’s Design-Build division in 2014.

Lifsey’s experience at SCDOT, combined with his work for Neel-Schaffer, gives him a unique understanding of best practices in various phases of Design-Build project delivery, including from the owner’s perspective as well as the private sector’s perspective.

According to the Design-Build Institute of America, DBIA certification “is the nation’s only measurable standard of an individual’s knowledge of the Design-Build Done Right principles vital to successful project delivery.”

Lifsey is a registered Professional Engineer in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Clemson University.