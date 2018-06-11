Ohr-O’Keefe Museum among 25 Best Galleries and Museums

For the second consecutive year, the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art has been voted as the best museum or gallery in the state of Mississippi as well as one of the 25 best galleries and museums in the United States by the American Art Awards.
Alongside the likes of the Newcomb Art Museum in Louisiana, The Leonardo in Utah, and the Peter Lik Galleries in Florida, OOMA is recognized for its dedication to and elevation of the arts, education, and community.
