Origin Bank hires Will Lofton as retail and business banking manager

Origin Bank has announced that Will Loftin has joined the company as a Senior Vice President, Retail and Business Banking Manager for the bank’s Mississippi region.

Loftin has 19 years of banking experience specializing in retail sales, service and operations. In his position at Origin he will focus on providing leadership and guidance to the bank’s Mississippi retail team while developing strategies to generate new banking relationships to grow the bank’s presence in the area.

“We are very pleased to have Will join the Origin Bank team,” said Larry Ratzlaff, Origin’s Mississippi State President. “He has extensive knowledge of the banking industry and a proven record of success in building relationships and leading retail and business teams. His expertise is a definite asset to our organization, and I look forward to witnessing the impact he will have as we continue to grow in Mississippi.”

Loftin has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Mississippi College. He is married to Julie Loftin and has two daughters, Allie and Hannah. He will maintain an office at the bank’s Highland Colony Financial Center in Ridgeland.