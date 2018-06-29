Origin Bank hires Will Lofton as retail and business banking manager

Origin Bank has announced that Will Loftin has joined the company as a Senior Vice President, Retail and Business Banking Manager for the bank’s Mississippi region.
Loftin has 19 years of banking experience specializing in retail sales, service and operations. In his position at Origin he will focus on providing leadership and guidance to the bank’s Mississippi retail team while developing strategies to generate new banking relationships to grow the bank’s presence in the area.
“We are very pleased to have Will join the Origin Bank team,” said Larry Ratzlaff, Origin’s Mississippi State President. “He has extensive knowledge of the banking industry and a proven record of success in building relationships and leading retail and business teams. His expertise is a definite asset to our organization, and I look forward to witnessing the impact he will have as we continue to grow in Mississippi.”
Loftin has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Mississippi College. He is married to Julie Loftin and has two daughters, Allie and Hannah. He will maintain an office at the bank’s Highland Colony Financial Center in Ridgeland.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info