Oxford Treatment Center names new COO

Oxford Treatment Center has named Mark Stovall, CAT, CMHT, the former statewide head of substance abuse treatment oversight as its first Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Stovall joined the center this spring with nearly 20 years experience in the coordination, development and management of inpatient chemical dependency and behavioral health programs.

Stovall is the former director of the Bureau of Alcohol and Drug Services for the Mississippi Department of Mental Health. During his eight years with the department, he led divisions including Adolescent Services, Clinical Services and Treatment Services. His efforts at DMH included advancing the use of evidence-based programs in community treatment centers across Mississippi.

Stovall joins Oxford Treatment Center from Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center, a private treatment facility located outside Oxford. As founding executive director, Stovall oversaw the development of the clinical program from the ground up.

A Mississippi native, Stovall holds a Master of Education degree in Community Counseling from Delta State University. He served as director of the Cleveland Crisis Intervention Center, an acute stabilization hospital for seriously mentally ill patients, and as director of adolescent treatment at Region I Mental Health Center-Sunflower Landing.

Stovall is a Certified Addictions Therapist and Certified Mental Health Therapist. He has served as director of the Mississippi School for Addiction Professionals.