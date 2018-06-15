Renasant names Godbold a private banker and financial advisor in Ridgeland

Gabe Godbold has joined Renasant Bank as a private banker and financial advisor in Ridgeland. Godbold will be responsible for building relationships and assisting clients with their various financial needs.

Godbold is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration.

Godbold enjoys golfing, hunting and fishing. He is married to Whitney of Madison, and they have two boys. The Godbolds are parishioners of St. Richards Catholic Church in Jackson.