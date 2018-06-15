Renasant names Godbold a private banker and financial advisor in Ridgeland

Gabe Godbold has joined Renasant Bank as a private banker and financial advisor in Ridgeland. Godbold will be responsible for building relationships and assisting clients with their various financial needs.
Godbold is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration.
Godbold enjoys golfing, hunting and fishing. He is married to Whitney of Madison, and they have two boys. The Godbolds are parishioners of St. Richards Catholic Church in Jackson.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info