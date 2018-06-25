Renasant names McCrimon a Senior Vice President and Corporate Banking Administrator in Tupelo

Dan McCrimon has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Corporate Banking Administrator in at Renasant Bank in Tupelo. McCrimon joined Renasant in 2014, having previously served as First Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager.
McCrimon is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration. He is also a graduate of the Risk Management Association’s Commercial Lending Academy and is currently attending the LSU Graduate School of Banking.
McCrimon is active in the Itawamba Community College Alumni Board, the Regional Rehabilitation Center Board, the United Way of Northeast Mississippi’s Funds Distribution Committee, and the Itawamba High School Foundation for Excellence.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info