Renasant names McCrimon a Senior Vice President and Corporate Banking Administrator in Tupelo

Dan McCrimon has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Corporate Banking Administrator in at Renasant Bank in Tupelo. McCrimon joined Renasant in 2014, having previously served as First Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager.

McCrimon is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration. He is also a graduate of the Risk Management Association’s Commercial Lending Academy and is currently attending the LSU Graduate School of Banking.

McCrimon is active in the Itawamba Community College Alumni Board, the Regional Rehabilitation Center Board, the United Way of Northeast Mississippi’s Funds Distribution Committee, and the Itawamba High School Foundation for Excellence.