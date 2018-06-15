Report: Mississippi gets a B for manufacturing

Mississippi receives a “B+” for manufacturing in a new report from Ball State University.

Mississippi improved from “C+” to “B” in its Benefits Costs grade. The state declined from “D” to “F” in Liability Gap. Mississippi maintained grade of “A” in Diversification, “B+” in Manufacturing , “C+” in Tax Climate, “C” in Logistics and Global Position, and “F” in Human Capital and Productivity and Innovation.

Mississippi experienced a relative increase in average benefits per retiree between 2015 and 2016, said the 2018 Manufacturing and Logistics Report Card released today by the Ball State Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) and Conexus Indiana.

“U.S. manufacturing and logistics are in a remarkable period of expansion,” said CBER Director Michael Hicks, George and Frances Ball Distinguished Professor of Economics and Business Research.

The report, released at the Conexus Indiana breakfast event co-hosted with the Indianapolis Business Journal titled, “Advanced Manufacturing and Logistics: Indiana’s Innovation Economy – Exploring Transportation Megatrends, features an annual scorecard comparison of advanced manufacturing and logistics health among U.S. states.

The 2018 Manufacturing and Logistics Report Card was written by Hicks and Srikant Devaraj, CBER’s research assistant professor. The reports can be downloaded from the CBER website at http://conexus.cberdata.org/.