SBA names Mississippi Small Business Persons of the Year, other awards

The Mississippi U.S. Small Business Administration recently recognized its 2018 Small Business Persons of the Year, Tim and Barbara Alamsha, owners of Rock U 2 in Ocean Springs.
In addition, the SBA recognize six other award winners and 10 lenders:
Generational Family-Owned: Edwin M. Smith, Staffing Solutions LTD, Vicksburg.
Financial Services Champion: Ralph K. Hall, Community Bank of Mississippi, Brandon.
Minority Small Business Champion: Barbara Mayfield-Coatney, PhD, Coatney Consultants LLC, Waveland.
Veteran Small Business Champion: Terry J. Gales, Sr., Washington County Veterans Services Office, Greenville.
Small Business Journalist: Nell L. Floyd, Freelance Writer, Clarion-Ledger, Ridgeland.
District Office Award: SCORE Mississippi, Jackson.
Lenders: Community Bank of Mississippi, Live Oak Banking, Trustmark National Bank, Regions, BankPlus, Covington County Bank, First Financial Bank, The Bancorp Bank, Central Mississippi Development Company, Inc., Three Rivers Local Development Company, Inc.
