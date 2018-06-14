Shopping Center Group announces new leadership for Mississippi

The Shopping Center Group recently appointed Ray Jones as Operating Partner for its Alabama, Mississippi and Florida panhandle region. Jones replaces fellow broker Gary Pharo who is stepping down from this role after serving for 13 years.

Jones will oversee business development to identify new growth avenues for The Shopping Center Group’s tenant brokerage and landlord divisions that include management services. Jones will be a member of the company’s Management Committee that directs the overall activities of the company.

An Alabama native and graduate of Auburn University, Jones launched his real estate career with Coldwell Banker Commercial in Montgomery, Ala. He is a Certified Commercial Investment Member, Next Generation ICSC Organizer (Birmingham chapter) and member of International Council of Shopping Centers.