Southern Motion agrees to acquire Fusion Furniture

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported Tuesday that Southern Motion Inc. and Fusion will employee more than 2,000 workers, with more than 2 million square feet (19 million square meters) of owned domestic manufacturing facilities.

Southern Motion President and CEO Roger Bland says the companies will continue to operate separately but will take advantage of the strengths of both to create a stronger combined one.

Southern Motion was founded in 1996 and employs more than 1,000 people in five-Mississippi based facilities. Fusion was founded in 2009 and employs 500 people at four facilities.