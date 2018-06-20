Soybeans in slow-motion fall as tariff war with China heats up

By JACK WEATHERLY

Mississippi farmers can do nothing but wait and see how the futures market plays out as China’s threat to place a 25 percent tariff on U.S. soybeans on July 6 approaches.

It’s been like watching a pickup plunge off a bridge in slow motion for the farmers.

Since May 25, a contract for November delivery of soybeans is down $1.30 a bushel – from $10.49 to $9.29, Dr. Josh Maples, assistant professor for agricultural economics at Mississippi State University, said on Monday.

The Chinese tariff threat comes as a result of a 25 percent tariff imposed March 1 by the United States on Chinese steel imports and a 10 percent add-on on aluminum products from that country.

President Trump is acting to correct what he sees as an imbalanced trade picture. The U.S. trade imbalance with China reached a record $375.2 billion last year, according to the Commerce Department.

Global oversupply of grains has pushed farm income down by half of what it was in 2013, according to the Reuters News Agency.

Soybean prices have reached their lowest point in a year on commodities markets, according to Maples.

Some farmers were able to protect themselves to some degree by locking in prices early in the year on some of their harvest, which probably will be complete by November, Maples said.

“The U.S. exported 50 percent of its total soybean production last year. Of those exports, approximately half went to China,” Maples said in an email.“This means that about one-quarter of total U.S. soybean production was exported to China.”

Mississippi produced 115 million bushels of soybeans in 2017. The total value of Mississippi soybeans exported was $580 million in 2016 according to the latest available data, Maples said.

The nation sold China soybeans valued at $14 billion in 2017, Maples said.

“ We don’t have sufficient data to know exactly how many Mississippi soybeans were exported to China – but we know that China is the largest export market for U.S. soybeans so it is likely that a big portion of the Mississippi soybeans exported ended up in China.”

Soybeans are the biggest row crop in Mississippi. It was valued at $1.7 billion in 2017.

“While soybeans are perhaps the biggest story, given the amount the we export to China and the level of production in Mississippi, there were other commodities listed on the proposed tariff list including cotton, sorghum, wheat, beef, pork, and vegetables,”Maples said.