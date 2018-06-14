Three promoted at Trustmark

Trustmark is pleased to announce the promotions of Adam Hargett to First Vice President, Tyler Fears to Risk Officer and Meredith Davis to Credit Officer at its corporate headquarters in Jackson.
Hargett previously served as Credit Officer and has 11 years of banking experience. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Mississippi State University.
Fears previously served as Risk Management Analyst and has four years of experience in the financial industry. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Mississippi with concentrations in Banking & Finance and Managerial Finance.
Davis previously served as Credit Administration Portfolio Analyst and has nine years of banking experience. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Mississippi College.
