Transformation of Ridgeland’s Northpark Mall aims for November completion

By JACK WEATHERLY

A multimillion recasting of Northpark Mall is underway as it aims for a mid-November “grand opening,” according to general manager Kasey Dickson.

Work began in early March after El Segundo, Calif.-based Pacific Retail Capital Partners bought for an undisclosed amount the 958,000-square-foot mall in September 2016 from Simon Property Group of Indianapolis, which opened the center in 1984.

Pacific Retail is transforming Northpark to reflect the retail climate that has been radically changed by online shopping and more recently, mass third-party retailers such as Amazon.

The mall, which last underwent a major upgrade 20 years ago, “is in an evolution where the end point will be an entertainment, shopping and dining destination,” said marketing manager Christy Campbell.

The center court is being opened up by removal of the escalator to another part of the mall, Dickson said.

The old food court will be expanded and called the Eatery, “a spacious communal dining area with an intimate cafe-style dining experience,” Najla Kayyem, Pacific Retail senior vice president for marketing, said in an earlier statement.

Foot traffic is over what it was a year earlier, Dickson said.

Crisp, a men’s casualwear store will be added to the lineup next month.