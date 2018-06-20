Transformation of Ridgeland’s Northpark Mall aims for November completion

By JACK WEATHERLY
A multimillion recasting of Northpark Mall is underway as it aims for a mid-November “grand opening,” according to general manager Kasey Dickson.
Work began in early March after El Segundo, Calif.-based Pacific Retail Capital Partners bought for an undisclosed amount the 958,000-square-foot mall in September 2016 from Simon Property Group of Indianapolis, which opened the center in 1984.
Pacific Retail is transforming Northpark to reflect the retail climate that has been radically changed by online shopping and more recently, mass third-party retailers such as Amazon.
The mall, which last underwent a major upgrade 20 years ago, “is in an evolution where the end point will be an entertainment, shopping and dining destination,” said marketing manager Christy Campbell.
The center court is being opened up by removal of the escalator to another part of the mall, Dickson said.
The old food court will be expanded and called the Eatery, “a spacious communal dining area with an intimate cafe-style dining experience,” Najla Kayyem, Pacific Retail senior vice president for marketing, said in an earlier statement.
Foot traffic is over what it was a year earlier, Dickson said.
Crisp, a men’s casualwear store will be added to the lineup next month.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info