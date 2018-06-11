Vicksburg District announces promotion of 1st Lt. Cameron Fulford to captain

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg District, is proud to announce the promotion of 1st Lt. Cameron W. Fulford to the military rank of Captain.

Capt. Fulford is working at the Vicksburg District through the Army’s Technical Engineer Competency Development Program (TEC-DP). TEC-DP allows 1st Lieutenants with engineering and architecture degrees the opportunity to work for USACE for 18 months before entering the Engineer Captain’s Career Course.

Previously stationed at Fort Stewart in Hinesville, Georgia, Capt. Fulford was one of 9 lieutenants throughout the Army Engineer Regiment accepted into the summer 2017-2018 cycle for TEC-DP.

Leaving the tactical part of the Army behind, Capt. Fulford’s responsibilities have shifted to more strategic tasks and projects. Splitting his time between two different departments, Fulford began working in the regulatory branch as a project manager and is now a project engineer in the hydraulics branch.

While working at the Vicksburg District, Capt. Fulford has deployed to Puerto Rico in the wake of hurricanes Irma and Maria. He was assigned to the Task Force Power team and operated as a Battle Captain and S-1.

Capt. Fulford’s next assignment is to attend the Engineer Captain’s Career Course in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

Son of Mike and Diane Fulford, Hernando Beach, Florida, Capt. Fulford is a graduate of The Ohio State University, College of Engineering, with a degree in environmental engineering.

The Vicksburg District encompasses a 68,000-square-mile area in the tri-states of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, that holds seven major river basins and incorporates approximately 460 miles of mainline levees. The district is engaged in hundreds of projects and supports disaster response in its tri-state area.