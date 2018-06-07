Vicksburg District’s Deputy for Small Business receives award

Department of the Army’s Office of Small Business Programs recently presented the 2017 Small Business Professional of the Year Award to Demetric T. Erwin, the Deputy for the Vicksburg District’s Small Business Program and a special assistant to the District Engineer on all Small Business Program matters.
Erwin was commended for her outstanding performance in managing the Vicksburg District’s Small Business program from Oct. 1, 2016, to Sept. 30, 2017.
A native of Vicksburg, she has Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act Level 3 certification in contracting. She is a graduate of Vicksburg High School, and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in business administration and her Master’s Degree in guidance and counseling, both from Alcorn State University. She is married to Walter Erwin and they have two daughters.
