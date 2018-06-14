VisitHattiesburg awards Shining Stars at 17th annual luncheon

During the 17th annual Tourism Partners Luncheon recently, VisitHATTIESBURG recognized 32 tourism industry workers as Shining Stars as part of its National Travel and Tourism Week celebrations.

The Shining Star award is Hattiesburg’s only service-industry recognition.

The 2018 Shining Star recipients:

Meagan Duckworth – Area Development Partnership

Jamie Jefferson – Baymont Inn & Suites

Mamie Seals – Baymont Inn & Suites

Blu Jazz Café Staff

Mequesha Thompson – Candlewood Suites

D’Johnny Jackson – City of Hattiesburg

John McLemore – City of Hattiesburg

Nelson Cubley – City of Hattiesburg

Rebecca Acker – City of Hattiesburg

Jacky Keyes – Comfort Suites

Pam Sanders – Comfort Suites

Sue Gann – Comfort Suites

Judy Haynes – Fairfield Inn and Suites

Karen Knight – Fairfield Inn and Suites

Anitra Anderson – Hampton Inn and Home2 Suites

Michelle McIntyre – Hampton Inn and Home2 Suites

Roxie Barber – Hampton Inn and Home2Suites

Rebekah Johnson – Hattiesburg Arts Council

Cathy Baca – Hattiesburg Convention Commission

Chad McClendon – Hilton Garden Inn

Gloria Nelson – Hilton Garden Inn

Jeannette Bryant – Hilton Garden Inn

Kristin Smith – Hilton Garden Inn

Reginald Chapman – Hilton Garden Inn

Ross Andrus – Hilton Garden Inn

Austin Byrd – Holiday Inn and Suites

Jeremy Barnes – Holiday Inn and Suites

Jermaine Mabon – Holiday Inn and Suites

Lonny Nelson – Holiday Inn and Suites

Abby and Brandon Thaxton – The Lucky Rabbit

Shannon Gandy – TownePlace Suites

Shuntae Kelly – TownePlace Suites