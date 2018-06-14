VisitHattiesburg awards Shining Stars at 17th annual luncheon

During the 17th annual Tourism Partners Luncheon recently, VisitHATTIESBURG recognized 32 tourism industry workers as Shining Stars as part of its National Travel and Tourism Week celebrations.
The Shining Star award is Hattiesburg’s only service-industry recognition.
The 2018 Shining Star recipients:
Meagan Duckworth – Area Development Partnership
Jamie Jefferson – Baymont Inn & Suites
Mamie Seals – Baymont Inn & Suites
Blu Jazz Café Staff
Mequesha Thompson – Candlewood Suites
D’Johnny Jackson – City of Hattiesburg
John McLemore – City of Hattiesburg
Nelson Cubley – City of Hattiesburg
Rebecca Acker – City of Hattiesburg
Jacky Keyes – Comfort Suites
Pam Sanders – Comfort Suites
Sue Gann – Comfort Suites
Judy Haynes – Fairfield Inn and Suites
Karen Knight – Fairfield Inn and Suites
Anitra Anderson – Hampton Inn and Home2 Suites
Michelle McIntyre – Hampton Inn and Home2 Suites
Roxie Barber – Hampton Inn and Home2Suites
Rebekah Johnson – Hattiesburg Arts Council
Cathy Baca – Hattiesburg Convention Commission
Chad McClendon – Hilton Garden Inn
Gloria Nelson – Hilton Garden Inn
Jeannette Bryant – Hilton Garden Inn
Kristin Smith – Hilton Garden Inn
Reginald Chapman – Hilton Garden Inn
Ross Andrus – Hilton Garden Inn
Austin Byrd – Holiday Inn and Suites
Jeremy Barnes – Holiday Inn and Suites
Jermaine Mabon – Holiday Inn and Suites
Lonny Nelson – Holiday Inn and Suites
Abby and Brandon Thaxton – The Lucky Rabbit
Shannon Gandy – TownePlace Suites
Shuntae Kelly – TownePlace Suites
