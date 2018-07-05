5 in special election to succeed Gipson in Mississippi House

Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday in District 77 in parts of Rankin and Simpson counties. If a runoff is needed, it will be July 31.
The winner will serve until January 2020, finishing a term started by Republican Andy Gipson of Braxton. He had been in the House since 2008 and left in April when Republican Gov. Phil Bryant appointed him state agriculture commissioner.
Those in the House race are Cliff Brown, Hayes Patrick, Christopher R. “Chris” Purdum, Cemper Scott and Price Wallace
Candidates run without party labels in Mississippi special elections, although many tell voters their party affiliation.
Republicans hold a three-fifths majority in the state House.
