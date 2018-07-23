Broadcast Media Group documentary pilot wins a Silver Telly

Broadcast Media Group, Inc. of Starkville won a Silver Telly Award for a documentary pilot produced in 2017, bringing the company’s international production awards total to 25.

“SideMen: Muscle Shoals” a documentary pilot produced for award-winning guitarist Crash Hamilton, was selected from a large group of submitted work from across the United States and around the world. A panel of more than 200 industry professionals judged the international competition with over 12,000 entries.

The project documented the creation and production of two original songs in Muscle Shoals, Alabama that has been instrumental in many of America’s best-loved tunes. Hamilton met up with some of the Swampers, the legendary studio musicians, to record two blues tracks.

“I knew that BMG would do a great job for me when I decided to document my time in the studio,” said Joel “Crash” Hamilton, award-winning guitarist and studio musician. “I was blown away by the quality of the product. Winning a Telly as well? One of the highlights of my career.”

“This project was so much fun to produce,” said Robbie Coblentz, President of Broadcast Media Group. “To work with world-class musicians like Crash Hamilton and the Swampers was a professional highlight.”

The project can be seen at https://vimeo.com/broadcastmedia/sidemen.