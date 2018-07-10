Butler Snow names Mandy Pope new chief financial officer

Butler Snow has announced that Mandy Pope has been named the firm’s new chief financial officer after an expansive search. Pope will fill the role formerly held by Rance Sapen who was recently promoted to chief operating officer of the firm. “We are thrilled to welcome Mandy to our firm,” said Donald Clark, Jr., chairman of Butler Snow. “Her extensive experience in strategic planning, business development, corporate financing and strong financial oversight make her a valuable member of our leadership team as we continue to move forward in the marketplace.” Pope brings more than two decades of executive leadership and management experience to the role. Most recently, she served as chief operating officer of Mississippi Today, where she played a key role in the launch of the startup nonprofit digital news site for the state and was responsible for the development and implementation of systems and processes related to all significant aspects of infrastructure. Prior to Mississippi Today, Pope worked for 16 years in senior leadership for a NYSE real estate investment trust, where she served as executive vice president and chief accounting officer, and was in charge of accounting and finance, SEC and Sarbanes Oxley compliance, investor relations and corporate governance. Pope is a CPA and received the Silas M. Simmons Bronze Medal Award for achieving the third highest grade on the CPA exam in the state of Mississippi. She has been recognized as one of Mississippi’s 50 Leading Business Women and highlighted in the Journal of Accountancy as a “Rising Star” for women in accounting. Pope received her undergraduate degree and master’s of professional accountancy from the University of Southern Mississippi.