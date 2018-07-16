Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. names Josh Moore VP of Operations

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has named Josh Moore vice president of operations. Moore will have responsibility for all of Cal-Maine Foods’ production and processing facilities located in Ohio and Kentucky. He will assume the position previously held by Marc Ashby, who will become the new director of special projects for the company. Moore will be located in Rossburg, Ohio, and will report directly to Sherman Miller, president of Cal-Maine Foods.

Moore has been employed with Cal-Maine Foods since 2000. He has served as the general manager for the Company’s operations in Rossburg since 2011. Prior to holding this position, he was general manager for Cal-Maine Foods in Lake City, Fla. He previously held various management roles in both processing and production for Cal-Maine Foods in Edwards.

Moore graduated from Mississippi State University in 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in poultry science. He completed a summer internship with Cal-Maine Foods in Edwards prior to his graduation. Moore is a member of the board of the Ohio Poultry Association.