Canopy welcomes new director of development

Canopy Children’s Solutions recently named Heidi Noel as its new Director of Development. Noel has more than 20 years of sales management experience and five years of non-profit management and governance experience.
Prior to joining Canopy, Noel was the president of the Junior League of Jackson. She also served on the League’s Board of Directors for four additional years simultaneously working as a sales representative.
Noel is a native of Jackson and began her collegiate career at the University of Mississippi. She joined the United States Navy as a Personnel Specialist and completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Education at University of Southern Illinois where she specialized in Workforce Education and Development.
Noel and her husband, Mark, have two sons. She is active in the St. Andrew’s Episcopal School community. She and her family reside in Clinton.
