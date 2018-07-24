Chip Jones joins Dale Partners

Dale Partners Architects P.A. is excited to announce that Chip Jones has joined the Dale Partners team. Chip joins the firm with over eleven years of experience and a wide range of projects including: hospitality, education, corporate, civic, retail, housing and a variety of renovations. He will serve as project manager at Dale Partners and will be an integral part of our projects.

“We are glad to have Chip on board,” announced Jason Agostinelli, AIA, Partner, Dale Partners Architects. “Having someone with his experience level has made an immediate impact on production and he has quickly adapted to our culture like he’s been here for years.”

Chip is a native of Clinton, Mississippi and received his Bachelor of Architecture in 2008 from Mississippi State University. Outside of architecture, he enjoys camping, hiking, golfing and traveling. Chip co-founded Jackson’s first microbrewery since Prohibition, Lucky Town Brewing Company.