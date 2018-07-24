Chip Jones joins Dale Partners

Dale Partners Architects P.A. is excited to announce that Chip Jones has joined the Dale Partners team. Chip joins the firm with over eleven years of experience and a wide range of projects including: hospitality, education, corporate, civic, retail, housing and a variety of renovations. He will serve as project manager at Dale Partners and will be an integral part of our projects.
“We are glad to have Chip on board,” announced Jason Agostinelli, AIA, Partner, Dale Partners Architects. “Having someone with his experience level has made an immediate impact on production and he has quickly adapted to our culture like he’s been here for years.”
Chip is a native of Clinton, Mississippi and received his Bachelor of Architecture in 2008 from Mississippi State University. Outside of architecture, he enjoys camping, hiking, golfing and traveling. Chip co-founded Jackson’s first microbrewery since Prohibition, Lucky Town Brewing Company.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info