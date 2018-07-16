Community Bank hires branch officer

Community Bank’s North Mississippi Region is proud to announce Holley Meriweather has been named Branch Officer. A native of Tupelo, Mississippi, Meriweather recently served as CSR/Branch Supervisor and has been in the banking industry for almost six years.

In her new role, she will oversee the daily branch operations.

Meriweather, is a graduate from The University of Mississippi with a Bachelor Degree in Hospitality Management.

Meriweather is a member of Sanctuary Hospice Junior Auxiliary and First United Methodist Church. She is married to Clayton, together they have two children, Max and Betsy.