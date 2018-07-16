Employees honored for service at Mississippi State Hospital

Mississippi State Hospital recently honored employees with June anniversaries for their years of service to the hospital.

Service awards are given to MSH employees in the month of their date of hire, beginning with one year and followed by every fifth anniversary year. Employees receive a Certificate of Appreciation and a Service Award Pin.

The program is sponsored by Friends of Mississippi State Hospital Inc.

Mississippi State Hospital November service award recipients include: Front row (Left to right): Latasha Johnson (Yazoo City, 5 years), Stacey Davis (Florence, 25 years), Mary Johnson (Clinton, 20 years), Lance Layton (Morton, 25 years). Back row (l-r): Chris Allen (Jackson, 25 years), Craig Martin (Brandon, 25 years), Sharon Brown (Brandon, 30 years).