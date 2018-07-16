Female attorneys receive statewide recognition

The Mississippi Women Lawyers Association has awarded its top honors this year to two female attorneys. Mississippi College School of Law Dean Patricia W. Bennett, of Clinton, received the 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award, which is given annually to honor a Mississippi female lawyer who has served as a trailblazer for women in the profession. Tiffany P. Grove, of Raymond, received the 2018 Outstanding Woman Lawyer Award, which honors the Mississippi female lawyer who has demonstrated the greatest accomplishments during the previous year.
Dean Bennett will become president of the Mississippi Bar this summer and Tiffany Grove is in line to become president of the Capital Area Bar Association (CABA). Dean Bennett has spent twenty-seven years teaching at Mississippi College School of Law in downtown Jackson. Dean Bennett’s areas of expertise are litigation, criminal law and procedure.
Tiffany Grove is a graduate of Mississippi College School of Law and has spent fourteen years in private practice. She is a partner with the law firm of Williford, McAllister Jacobus, LLP, and currently serves as Chair of the Women in the Profession Committee of the Mississippi Bar.
