Forrest General’s residents complete 3-year residency program and pass board exams

Forrest General Hospital’s second group of residents have all passed the American Board of Family Medicine’s Family Medicine Certification Examination and will complete the 3-year Family Medicine Residency Program on June 29. Out of this class of six residents, three will remain to practice in the Hattiesburg area.

Jason Fisher, DO, will join Hattiesburg Clinic and open the new South 28th Avenue Family Medicine. Judd Reynolds, DO, will become part of the faculty at the Family Medicine Residency, as well as joining the hospitalist staff with Hattiesburg Clinic. Meagan Taylor, DO, will join Hattiesburg Clinic and practice with Dr. Calvin Washington at the Wiggins Clinic. Joshua Derryberry, MD, will join the physicians of Galen Medical Group in Chattanooga, TN. Jordan Ingram, MD, will now go on to further his training at the University of Tennessee, Jackson with an Emergency Medicine Fellowship. Jessica Tullos, DO, will be furthering her training at the John Peter Smith Sport Medicine Fellowship in Fort Worth, TX.

Forrest General Hospital created this residency program in response to the growing number of retiring primary care physicians in the Pine Belt area. The retirement rate coupled with the low number of physicians staying in the state after completing their residencies had resulted in a shortage of family medicine doctors in Mississippi. According to the Office of Mississippi Physician Workforce (OMPW), 30 percent of all in-state physicians are over the age of 60, and 60 percent of family physicians in Mississippi are over age 50.

The program’s faculty and staff hope that at least 50 percent of each group of residents will choose to stay in the Pine Belt area preventing a future shortage of primary care providers. At that rate, the program will help supply the community with 30 primary care physicians every ten years.

“It is fantastic and speaks to the quality of our program that we have maintained our 100 percent board passage rate with the second group of residents. These residents took a leap of faith to come to a new residency hoping that we would offer them a good education. I look forward to seeing even more growth and continued success within the residency program,” said Eric Hale, MD, Family Medicine Residency Program director.