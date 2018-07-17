Frontier Airlines will start Jackson service

MBJ staff

Discount carrier Frontier Airlines will offer service to Denver and Orlando from Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport starting in October.



The Denver-based airline is offering an introductory, one-way, nonstop ticket until midnight Tuesday for as low as $35 for travel from Oct. 13 through Nov. 14, according to a release from the company.

There still may be additional baggage fees and expenses.

“ The addition of a new airline, new routes, and affordable fares will provide Mississippians more travel options and will make our state a more attractive destination for both tourism and business,” said Roger Wicker, U.S. senator for Mississippi, Frontier will use Orlando International Airport, which is close to Disney World and Universal Studios. Via Air started flights from the Jackson airport in June to Orlando Sanford International Airport.

Southwest Airlines stopped service to Jackson in 2014, which has forced the facility to recover.

The Jackson airport also offers flights via Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and United Airlines to major cities Houston, Chicago, Atlanta and others.