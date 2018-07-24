Haddox Reid Eubank Betts promotes 7

Haddox Reid Eubank Betts PLLC recently announced the following promotions:

Davis Watts, CPA, has been promoted to Senior Manager. He has over eight years of experience in public accounting, having joined the firm in 2010. He manages tax and tax planning in the areas of individual, business, and not-for-profit as well as payroll and bookkeeping. Watts is a member the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants where he is a member of the Central Chapter. Davis is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is a graduate of Mississippi College with both a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration. He serves on the Board of Directors for Riggs Manor Retirement Community in Raymond. He also volunteers with Alzheimer’s Mississippi. He attends First Baptist Church in Brandon, where he is involved with the Preschool Ministry.

Matthew Metcalf, CPA, has been promoted to Manager. He has eight years of experience in Accounting. He spent six years with a variety of companies in Nashville, Tenn., and has been with Haddox Reid since June 2016. Metcalf is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants and the Central Chapter of the Mississippi Society of CPAs. He is a graduate of the University of Mississippi with both a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and a Master’s degree in Accounting. Metcalf attends Redeemer Church in Jackson, where he teaches middle school Sunday school and is a high school youth small group leader. He is 2018 graduate of the Leadership Madison County program.

Travis Mitchell, CPA, has been promoted to Manager. He has over 6 years of experience in public accounting. He performs various types of audit and compliance engagements. Mitchell also has five years of experience in the mental healthcare industry in the areas of accounting, finance, human resources, and operations management. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants. Mitchell is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Majors in Accounting and Human Resource Management. He volunteers for the Red Kettle Campaign with the Salvation Army.

Kurt Schneider, CPA, has been promoted to Manager. He has over three years of experience in public accounting. He has been with Haddox Reid since June 2016. His experience includes compilation, review, audit, and compliance engagements for various types of entities, as well as tax services for individuals and various entities. Schneider is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants and the Central Chapter of the MSCPA. He is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelors of Accountancy and Masters of Professional Accountancy. Schneider attends Pinelake Baptist Church in Madison.

Logan Crosby, CPA, has been promoted to Senior Accountant. He has over three years of experience in public accounting. He performs various types of audit and compliance engagements. Crosby is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants. He is a graduate of Mississippi College with a Master of Business Administration Accounting Emphasis and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Crosby attends Fondren Church in Jackson. He also volunteers for the Red Kettle Campaign with the Salvation Army and Friends of Children’s Hospital.

Kevin Curren has been promoted to Senior Accountant. He has been a member of the audit department since 2016. He performs various audit and review engagements for the firm. Particular industries of focus include those of oil and gas, machinery and equipment, religious organizations, and local government municipalities and other agencies. Curren also assists the firm with certain filings during spring tax season. He is a graduate of Millsaps College with both a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a Master of Accountancy. Curren is a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Alumni board for the Alpha-Iota chapter in Jackson.

Tyler Madden, CPA has been promoted to Senior Accountant. He has been a member of the audit department since 2016. He performs various audit and review engagements for the firm. Particular industries of focus include those of oil and gas, retail, nonprofits and other agencies. He also assists the firm with certain filings during spring tax season. Madden is a graduate of the University of Mississippi with both a Bachelor of Accountancy and a Master of Accountancy. He attends Pinelake Church and volunteers for the Red Kettle Campaign with the Salvation Army.