Harper elected vice chairman of MCBLF

The Madison County Business League & Foundation Board of Directors proudly announce the election of Cecil W. Harper as vice chairman of the board for the 2017-18 term to replace Donna Sims who relocated to Starkville.

Cecil W. Harper is a Certified Public Accountant and President of the accounting firm of Harper, Rains, Knight & Company, P.A. located in Madison County, Mississippi. Cecil has over forty years of experience in public accounting and serves as the firm’s managing director. Cecil’s areas of expertise include audit, tax and consulting, strategic business planning, budgeting, business valuations, forensic accounting and litigation support services.

Cecil graduated with “Special Distinction” from Mississippi College where he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants, the Central Chapter of Certified Public Accountants, and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. He was named Outstanding Alumnus of the Year in 2004 by the Mississippi College School of Business.

Cecil and his wife, Karen, reside in Madison and are active members of Madison United Methodist Church. He serves on numerous civic and religious boards including board member and past president of the Board of Governors of Annandale Golf Club, member of The Hundred Club of Madison-Ridgeland, board member of Madison County Community Trust, and board member of Living Services.