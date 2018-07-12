Hattiesburg Clinic earns echocardiography reaccreditation by IAC

Hattiesburg Clinic Heart & Vascular has been granted an additional three-year term of accreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) in Echocardiography.

This latest accreditation awarded to the clinic, specifically for the area of adult transthoracic (noninvasive) echocardiogram, demonstrates the facility’s ongoing commitment to providing quality patient care in echocardiography, according to the IAC.

“Comprised of a detailed self-evaluation followed by a thorough review by a panel of medical experts, the IAC accreditation process enables both the critical operational and technical components of the applicant facility to be accessed, including representative case studies and their corresponding final reports,” said the IAC in a press release.

Echocardiography is used to assess different areas of the heart and can detect heart disease or signs of serious conditions. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, followed closely by stroke as the fourth highest cause of death. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), more than 2,150 Americans die each day from cardiovascular disease, which amounts to about one every 40 seconds.

There are many factors that contribute to an accurate diagnosis based on echocardiography. The training and experience of the sonographer performing the procedure, the type of equipment used and the quality assessment metrics each facility is required to measure, all contribute to a positive patient outcome. IAC accreditation is a “seal of approval” that patients can rely on as an indicator of consistent quality care and a dedication to continuous improvement.

“If a patient is to undergo a medical test, that study should be done with careful attention to detail and precision every single time,” said Arthur C. Martin, MD, FACC, a cardiologist at Hattiesburg Clinic Heart & Vascular. “Maintaining accreditation in our echocardiography department ensures that each study is performed by the technician and interpreted by the cardiologist according to a defined protocol with the best quality possible. It is simply the right thing to do.”

The IAC programs for accreditation are dedicated to ensuring and promoting quality patient care supporting one common mission: Improving health care through accreditation®. To date, the IAC accrediting divisions have granted accreditation to more than 14,000 sites throughout the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

The IAC programs for accreditation are dedicated to ensuring and promoting quality patient care supporting one common mission: Improving health care through accreditation®. To date, the IAC accrediting divisions have granted accreditation to more than 14,000 sites throughout the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.