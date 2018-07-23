justsayin takes a look at Supreme Court

This week, Ford Williams caricatures President Trump’s nomination of Judge Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court by borrowing liberally from a famous Michelangelo fresco.

Ford’s cartoon series, #justsayin, is in its third year of publication. The irregular and slightly irreverent cartoon series reflects the world views of a Generation Z cartoonist. In the series, Ford has lampooned Obama, Hillary, Trump, Dak, Lil’ Wayne, Samsung, Gov. Bryant, Coach Hugh Freeze, HB 1523, Ole Miss, the Neshoba County Fair, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, the UAW/Nissan vote in Canton, Mississippi, the disdain for Confederate monuments, ex-Senator Al Franken., Papa John, the Golden State Warriors, Melania’s wardrobe, and newly minted Laker Malik Newman.

Ford is a rising junior at the Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD) in Savannah, Georgia, and a 2016 honors graduate of Jackson Academy. In 2016, Portico Magazine named Ford as one of the seven Rising Artists in the Jackson Metro area.