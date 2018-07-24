Kiddy named as commercial relationship officer in Corinth

Renasant Bank is pleased to announce Greg Kiddy has joined Renasant as a commercial relationship officer in Corinth. Kiddy will be responsible for building relationships and assisting clients with their various financial needs.
Kiddy is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration and Management certificate, and a graduate of the Southeastern School of Commercial Lending.
Kiddy serves his community through organizations such as the Corinth Kiwanis Club, the Corinth Area Arts Council, and the Community Development Council at the Alcorn County Alliance.
He and his wife, Deborah, have one daughter, and are members of the First Presbyterian Church in Corinth.
