Liz Corso Joachim receives the 2018 Hornsby Award from MGCCC

Liz Corso Joachim recently received the 2018 Hornsby Award from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. The Hornsby Award, named after MGCCC alumnae Claire Sekul Hornsby, is given annually to a leader, trailblazer and outstanding supporter of the college.

Joachim, owner of Liz Joachim’s Emporium from 1988-1992, is the owner of Corso Inc., her family’s 90-year-old wholesale distribution and full-line vending company in Biloxi. Joachim has served on various boards of civic and business organizations and has been recognized for her service to the community.

Joachim is a graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Biloxi and The University of Southern Mississippi’s Gulf Park Campus. She also received training in business management, banking and media. She started the Liz Corso Joachim Scholarship for nursing students at MGCCC in 2015.