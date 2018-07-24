Luxury hotel to open in downtown Cleveland

By Jack Weatherly

The Cotton House. Is there better name for a luxury hotel in the Delta?

Tradition with a wink.

The 95-room hotel that will open early next year in downtown Cleveland, dead center in the region known for the richest soil and earthiest music in the world.

“It’ll be a very high-end product,” said Luke Chamblee, president of Oxford-based LRC2 Properties, whose portfolio contains The Graduate hotel in that town and other properties.

Chamblee confirmed Tuesday that the Cotton House will carry the Marriott Tribute brand, one of about 40 under that flag in the world.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with the largest hotel reservation system in the world,” Chamblee said.

“This says a lot about the community and the development.”

The Delta influences the décor, “whether it’s art work, wall coverings, fixtures, furnishing.” He and the design team explored “the Mississippi Delta for a week. We explored all different parts . . . from hole in the walls to major restaurants like Lusco’s,” Chamblee said in an interview.

“It’ll be good for the immediate market and the whole Delta.”

Chamblee said he has been approved for a rebate through state law 57-6-1 that could mean roughly a 30 percent reimbursement over a 15-year period, if certain milestones are met. A minimum private investment of $15 million is required to qualify. Chamblee declined to say how much the investment is.

The Mississippi Business Journal has made an open records request with the Mississippi Development Authority about the application.

Suresh and Dinesh Chawla, two brothers who own a chain of hotels in the Delta, qualified for a rebate of roughly $6 million for their Scion West hotel under construction in Cleveland.

The special legislation benefits both Bolivar County, of which Cleveland is county seat, and Lauderdale County, where Meridian is located.

The Mississippi Grammy Museum, which opened in 2016, and the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Center, or MAX, are cited as the reason for the law.

Ascent Hospitality Management of Coral Gables, Fla., is resurrecting the historic Threefoot Building in Meridian in a $22 million project.

“The Chawlas have got what appears to be a really good development,” Chamblee said of the West End Scion going up in Cleveland that will be owned by the Chawlas and operated by the Trump Organization.

The Cotton House will employ more than 100, with the vast majority of those jobs being full-time, he said.

The the five-story hotel on Cotton Row will have a rooftop bar and will feature a restaurant operated by Cole Ellis, a James Beard Award-winner who is the owner and executive chef of the Delta Meat Market in Cleveland.

A former warehouse will be attached to the rear of the hotel and will be available to rent for events.

Also, the hotel will include Balance Fitness Studio and Delta Blue Jean Co.

Probity Construction of Florence is the general contractor and the architect is the Renaissance Group of Lakeland, Tenn.

Judson Thigpen, executive director of the Cleveland/Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce, said the hotel will “bring a feeling of place to downtown” and help provide lodging, as will the Scion West. “If we hold a baseball tournament with 20 teams, 10 would have to stay out of town.”

Mayor Billy Nowell said the hotel will be a “game-changer.”

“We’re so excited about it. I can see it becoming the hub of the town,” Nowell said. The city created a tax increment financing district, in which taxes generated by the project will be redirected for infrastructural improvements for a period.

LRC2 Properties is also an investor in the Hotel Indigo, which is to open Thursday in Hattiesburg.

The 100-room hotel is located at 103 S. 30th Ave. near the main University of Southern Mississippi entrance, according to Chief Financial Officer Seth Miles. It will include a full-service restaurant and bar. It likewise was designed by the Renaissance Group.