McDade’s sold to Louisiana chain; Rainbow Co-op to close

By JACK WEATHERLY

McDade’s Market, a small family-owned chain of grocery stores, has been sold to Louisiana-based Durnin Group.

McDade’s Wine and Spirits in the Maywood Mart of north Jackson also has been sold.

The Durnin Group will rename the two of the four groceries as Froogel’s, a chain with stores on the Mississippi Coast, according to Find It in Fondren, a community newspaper that focuses that part of Jackson.

Eddie Prosser, manager of the McDade’s on Duling Avenue, referred the Mississippi Business Journal to the Find It in Fondren website.

A call to McDade’s headquarters was not returned.

The store in Fondren, along with one in Maywood Mart will keep the McDade’s brand, while the one in Westland Plaza and on Fortification will be renamed Froogel’s, according to the Find It in Fondren website.

It is not clear whether the liquor store will be renamed.

Greg McDade, who founded the chain with his wife, Kathy, is quoted on the Find It site as saying:

“Another family-owned business wanted to . . . add stores. [Durnin] knew us as operators and approached us. It gave us the opportunity to say . . . , ‘We’re that old that we might want to look at this.

“We know a lot about Durnin . . . ,” he said. “Any changes he makes would be positive ones to serve the community, to serve the customers.”

McDade’s employees will remain, according to the article.

The Jackson Free Press reports that another community grocery, Rainbow Co-op,” has decided to close its store at 2807 Old Canton Road in Fondren by he end of the month. The store’s directors voted to seek Chapter 11 reorganization in March.

The Free Press quoted general manager Bryan Carrero as saying the store, which opened in 1980, is seeking another site.

“We’re going to come back smaller, but better and more organized. This will definitely be something worth waiting for,” Carrero is quoted as saying.

In part, the store is closing because flooding in recent years has caused damage to hundreds of thousands of dollars of merchandise. Rainbow also faced a lack of parking due to ongoing construction in Fondren, according to the article.