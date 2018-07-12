MDOT employees named officers of Mississippi Engineering Society

Several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) employees were recently installed as officers of the Mississippi Engineering Society (MES).
Gabe Faggard, District 6, was installed as the MES State President during the Mississippi/Alabama Engineering Society luncheon held June 11 at the Beau Rivage in Biloxi. Jessica Dilley, District 5, and Brent Quick, District 6, were also installed as MES officers.
Since its founding in 1939, and charter by the National Society of Professional Engineers in 1956, MES seeks to protect and promote the profession of engineering as a social and economic influence vital to the affairs of society and the State of Mississippi.
The Mississippi Engineering Society’s members consists of licensed engineers, engineer interns, engineering students and experienced graduate engineers from all disciplines of the profession, including: industry, government, private practice, construction and education.
