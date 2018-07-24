MVSU professor appointed to FLHCF board

A Mississippi Valley State University professor was recently appointed to the board of a local organization devoted to eradicating cancer, particularly in the Mississippi Delta.

MVSU Assistant Professor of Environmental Health Dr. Mark Dugo has joined the board of directors for the Fannie Lou Hamer Cancer Foundation (FLHCF).

The Ruleville-based non-profit was founded and is led by MVSU alumna Freddie White-Johnson (82’). Its mission includes preventing cancer in the Mississippi Delta by increasing awareness and establishing a public agenda for the prevention of cancer.

Dugo brings to the organization a wealth of knowledge in the areas of health disparities and the underlying causes of cancer.

His term will last two years, and he will be eligible to be re-appointed by the Foundation’s executive board. According to Dugo, research, education, and advocacy provided by FLHCF are critical in reducing the number of individuals impacted by cancer.

The Fannie Lou Hamer Cancer Foundation was founded and established under the umbrella of The University of Southern Mississippi by White-Johnson, who is also the Director of the USM’s Office of Mississippi Network for Cancer Control & Prevention.

Last year, FLHCF identified and assisted 837 women with a screening appointment for a mammogram and Pap test; 360 men with a prostate screening; provided financial assistance for transportation to 23 women and 3 men; and provided cancer education material to more than 10,000 men and women throughout the state of Mississippi, mostly in the Mississippi Delta.

To learn more about the Fannie Lou Hamer Cancer Foundation, visit www.flhcf.com.