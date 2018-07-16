Ocean Springs named one of Budget Travel’s “10 Coolest Small Towns in America”

Budget Travel announced the “10 Coolest Small Towns in America 2018,” and Ocean Springs is one of them.
“Coolest Small Towns in America” is in its thirteenth year of honoring American towns (population under 20,000) that offer travelers an unparalleled mix of culture, community spirit, natural beauty, and great food.
“Ocean Springs plays an extremely important role in tourism on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. It brings a distinctive flair and perspective to the overall experience. The culture, arts, sense of community, beachfront, downtown shops, dining and entertainment all make for a highly desirable destination, and this is reflected in Budget Travel’s decision to honor Ocean Springs this year,” said Milton Segarra, CEO of Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast.
