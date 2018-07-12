Orvis endorses Prairie Wildlife

Prairie Wildlife, the conservation driven sporting estate located in the Black Prairie of Mississippi, has accepted the coveted Orvis Wingshooting Lodge endorsement, making it the only Orvis endorsed sporting estate in Mississippi.

Prairie Wildlife offers an unrivaled menu of sporting experiences, from simulated European driven pheasant shoots to Bluff City Land Rover Driving Schools and from the rare opportunity to pursue wild bobwhite quail to an authentic Helice ring. In addition, the Orvis Wingshooting School at Prairie Wildlife continues to welcome guests as the first destination in the U.S. to annually host this prestigious school outside the Orvis owned properties.

“Prairie Wildlife has proven itself to be a leader in the field of destination wingshooting,” says Reid Bryant, Endorsed Operations Manager for Orvis. “Their commitment to service is exemplary, and they truly shine in their efforts to conserve and promote native quail habitat.”

Each Orvis-endorsed lodge is personally vetted by Orvis staff, who travel and hunt extensively. The standards for the endorsement are rigid. Each facet of the Prairie Wildlife experience including the facilities, dining, hunting and staff was scrutinized in the evaluation process.

“We are both grateful and delighted to be endorsed by Orvis,” says proprietor Jimmy Bryan. “Adding this endorsement to our extensive experiences shows that our offerings continue to resonate with those adventure and sporting enthusiasts, as well as conservationists, around the country who demand quality.”