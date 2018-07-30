Oxford manufacturer to expand, create 25 additional jobs

MBJ staff

SMW Manufacturing announced Monday that it will expand its operations in Oxford by investing $4 million and creating 25 jobs over the next four years to bring the work force to 75.

SMW makes components for the heavy truck, automotive, mining, construction and industrial markets. In 2017, the company announced it would take over operations in the former Caterpillar facility in Lafayette County. For the expansion, Taylor, Mich.,-based SMW is relocating equipment from Minnesota to Mississippi.

General Manager and Vice President of Operations Rich DesCoteaux said in a prepared statement that “the team chosen to manage and operate the Mississippi location are all locally grown talent; SMW did not transplant a single employee.” He said that the “get-it-done attitude and ability to learn new concepts” have fueled the expansion.

The Mississippi Development Authority provided a $125,000 grant for equipment relocation.

Caterpillar had 240 employees stamping metal hose couplings when it announced in 2016 it would close the plant.